SUNDAY: Isolated daytime storms possible. Better chances arrive late in the evening into Sunday night. Some could be strong to severe, with damaging winds and hail the main threats, although an isolated spin-up tornado can’t be ruled out. Highs in the mid to upper 80s/near 90.

SUNDAY NIGHT: T-storms continue, but gradually diminish late. Lows around 70.

MONDAY: A few showers possible. Partly cloudy, cooler but still humid. Highs 80-85. Breezy west-northwest winds 10-15 mph.