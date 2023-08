SATURDAY NIGHT: Spotty t-storms ending by midnight. Partly cloudy, warm and humid. Lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms during the day. Storms increase later in the evening and overnight. Some could be strong to severe, with damaging wind gusts the main threat. Highs 85-90.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Scattered storms continue, especially along and south of the Ohio River. Storms could be severe with damaging wind gusts the main threat. Lows around 70.