Wind ADVISORY 6am to 6pm Wednesday​​

EVENING: Partly Cloudy. Cool with Temps Falling into the 40s. Sunset 5:29

OVERNIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Cool with Lows 41-45. Sunrise 6:39

WEDNESDAY: Clouds Increasing. Cool with Strong Winds. Highs 60-64. Winds S 25-35 (Gusts 35-45 Possible).

WED NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Windy & Warm with Showers Moving in After Midnight. Lows 51-55.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Showers/Few Storms Increasing (Isolated Severe Storm Possible – Best Chance in the Afternoon Across Western Kentucky). Strong Winds & Mild with Highs 58-69 (Northwest to Southeast…63-67 in the Evansville Metro…Temps Falling After Noon). Winds S/W 25-35 (Gusts 35-45 Possible).

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart