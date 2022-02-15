Wind ADVISORY 6am to 6pm Wednesday
EVENING: Partly Cloudy. Cool with Temps Falling into the 40s. Sunset 5:29
OVERNIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Cool with Lows 41-45. Sunrise 6:39
WEDNESDAY: Clouds Increasing. Cool with Strong Winds. Highs 60-64. Winds S 25-35 (Gusts 35-45 Possible).
WED NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Windy & Warm with Showers Moving in After Midnight. Lows 51-55.
THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Showers/Few Storms Increasing (Isolated Severe Storm Possible – Best Chance in the Afternoon Across Western Kentucky). Strong Winds & Mild with Highs 58-69 (Northwest to Southeast…63-67 in the Evansville Metro…Temps Falling After Noon). Winds S/W 25-35 (Gusts 35-45 Possible).
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart