Wind ADVISORY 6am to 6pm Wednesday​
EVENING:  Partly Cloudy.  Cool with Temps Falling into the 40s.  Sunset 5:29
OVERNIGHT:  Partly Cloudy.  Cool with Lows 41-45.  Sunrise 6:39
WEDNESDAY:  Clouds Increasing.  Cool with Strong Winds.  Highs 60-64.  Winds S 25-35 (Gusts 35-45 Possible).
WED NIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy.  Windy & Warm with Showers Moving in After Midnight.  Lows 51-55.
THURSDAY:  Mostly Cloudy with Showers/Few Storms Increasing (Isolated Severe Storm Possible – Best Chance in the Afternoon Across Western Kentucky).  Strong Winds & Mild with Highs 58-69 (Northwest to Southeast…63-67 in the Evansville Metro…Temps Falling After Noon).  Winds S/W 25-35 (Gusts 35-45 Possible).

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart