High Wind WARNING for Most of the Tri-State Midnight Tonight thru Midnight Friday Night​​

EVENING: Clouds Increasing. Not too Cold with Temps Falling to Around 40. Sunset 4:50

OVERNIGHT: Cloudy with Rain Moving In. Turning Windy & Mild with Lows 35-47 (Northeast to Southwest…41-43 in the Evansville Metro…Temps Rising Into/Thru the 40s). Sunrise 7:06

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Rain Gradually Diminishing (Thunder Possible along with an Isolated Severe Storm Threat Along & South of the Ohio River). Mild with Winds Increasing (Possibly Gusting 50-60 mph After Noon) & Highs of 51-60 (North to Southeast…54-57 in the Evansville Metro…Temps Falling After Noon). Winds SSE/W 25-40

FRI NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a Few Snow Showers (Best Chance North of the Ohio River). Strong Winds Slowly Diminishing with Lows 21-26.

SATURDAY: Clouds Giving Way to Some Sun. Cold with Winds Diminishing. Highs 27-38 (Northwest to Southeast…32-34 in the Evansville Metro). Winds W 25-10.

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart