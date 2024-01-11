High Wind WARNING for Most of the Tri-State Midnight Tonight thru Midnight Friday Night​

EVENING:  Clouds Increasing.  Not too Cold with Temps Falling to Around 40.  Sunset 4:50

OVERNIGHT:  Cloudy with Rain Moving In.  Turning Windy & Mild with Lows 35-47 (Northeast to Southwest…41-43 in the Evansville Metro…Temps Rising Into/Thru the 40s).  Sunrise 7:06

FRIDAY:  Mostly Cloudy with Rain Gradually Diminishing (Thunder Possible along with an Isolated Severe Storm Threat Along & South of the Ohio River).  Mild with Winds Increasing (Possibly Gusting 50-60 mph After Noon) & Highs of 51-60 (North to Southeast…54-57 in the Evansville Metro…Temps Falling After Noon).  Winds SSE/W 25-40

FRI NIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with a Few Snow Showers (Best Chance North of the Ohio River).  Strong Winds Slowly Diminishing with Lows 21-26.

SATURDAY:  Clouds Giving Way to Some Sun.  Cold with Winds Diminishing.  Highs 27-38 (Northwest to Southeast…32-34 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds W 25-10.

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart