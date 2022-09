SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 80s. South-southwest winds 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clouds increase. Showers possible closer to daybreak Monday, mainly north of Interstate 64. Lows in the mid to upper 60s.

MONDAY: Early showers diminish, with gradual clearing by midday. Hot and humid, highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

MONDAY NIGHT: Clear and warm. Lows in the upper 60s to around 70. West to northwest winds 5-15 mph.