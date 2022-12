SATURDAY NIGHT: Staying mostly cloudy with areas of fog/mist/drizzle possible. Overnight lows in the mid 30s to low 40s.

SUNDAY: Morning clouds give way to some sunshine during the day. Highs ranging from the mid 40s north to the low 50s south.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clearing trend continues with overnight lows falling into the low to middle 30s.

MONDAY: A mix of sun and clouds. Pleasant with highs in the upper 40s to around 50 degrees.