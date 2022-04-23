SUNDAY: A few showers possible, mainly northwest of Evansville. Otherwise partly cloudy and warm. Highs in the upper 70s across southern Illinois, near 80 in the Evansville-metro, and low to mid 80s across western Kentucky. Southwest winds 10-20 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Showers and storms increase, especially after 10pm. Mild, but not as warm. Temperatures fall into the low 60s and upper 50s.

MONDAY: Showers and storms continue early before diminishing during the afternoon. Cooler highs of 60-65. Northwest winds 10-15 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Skies clear with cooler temperatures moving in. Lows in the lower 40s.