SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with early-day showers and t-showers. Cooler, highs in the mid to upper 70s. Rain ends by sunset.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partial clearing, turning less humid and much cooler. Overnight lows in the mid 50s.

MONDAY: Mostly clear, with a few more clouds north of Interstate 64. Cooler and breezy. Highs in the low to mid 70s. West winds 10-15 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Lows in the low to mid 50s.