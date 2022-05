SUNDAY: Skies clear, setting up a mostly sunny day. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West-southwest winds 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and pleasant. Lows around 50. Variable winds 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: A mix of sun and clouds during the day, then increasing clouds through the evening. A slight chance of showers after sunset. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. South-southeast winds 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms increasing overnight. Lows around 60.