SUNDAY: Sunshine early, with a few isolated pop-up storms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Showers and storms increase after sunset. Some could be strong to severe. Overnight lows around 60.

MONDAY: Skies clear with seasonable temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Breezy northwest winds between 10-15 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and cooler. Lows in the mid 50s.