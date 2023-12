SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with areas of fog re-developing. Rain showers possible, mainly north and west of Evansville. Lows 40-45.

SUNDAY: Morning clouds give way to afternoon sunshine. Warm and windy. Highs in the mid 50s. WSW winds 10-20 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. Rain showers possible by daybreak Monday morning. Lows in the upper 30s.

MONDAY: Morning showers end. A mix of sun and clouds with highs around 50. WNW winds 5-15 mph.