Temps Rise Tuesday, then Fall Wednesday with Rain/Snow.

EVENING:  Some Clearing.  Temps Falling into the 20s.  Sunset 4:57
OVERNIGHT:  Partly Cloudy.  Lows 23-28 (Temps Rising towards Daybreak).  Sunrise 7:04
TUESDAY:  Partly Cloudy.  Windy & Not too Cold with Highs 45-50.  Winds S 15-25
TUE NIGHT:  Clouds Increasing.  Cool with Lows 35-41 (Northeast to Southwest…39-40 in the Evansville Metro).
WEDNESDAY:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Rain Developing Early, then Gradually Changing to Snow After Noon from Northwest to Southeast (Some Accumulation Possible along with Slick Roads Later in the Afternoon).  Breezy & Turning Colder with Morning Highs of 43-48, then Temps Falling thru the 30s After Noon.  Winds S/N 10-20

