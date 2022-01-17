Temps Rise Tuesday, then Fall Wednesday with Rain/Snow.

EVENING: Some Clearing. Temps Falling into the 20s. Sunset 4:57
OVERNIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lows 23-28 (Temps Rising towards Daybreak). Sunrise 7:04
TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Windy & Not too Cold with Highs 45-50. Winds S 15-25
TUE NIGHT: Clouds Increasing. Cool with Lows 35-41 (Northeast to Southwest…39-40 in the Evansville Metro).
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Rain Developing Early, then Gradually Changing to Snow After Noon from Northwest to Southeast (Some Accumulation Possible along with Slick Roads Later in the Afternoon). Breezy & Turning Colder with Morning Highs of 43-48, then Temps Falling thru the 30s After Noon. Winds S/N 10-20
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart