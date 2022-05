EVENING: Mainly Clear. Warm with Temps Falling into the 70s. Sunset 7:51

OVERNIGHT: Mainly Clear. Mild with Lows 61-64. Sunrise 5:41

FRIDAY: Sunshine with Some Clouds Developing. Very Warm with Highs 84-89. Winds SE 5-10

FRI NIGHT: Clouds Increasing with Spotty Showers Developing (Highest Chances West of US 41). Mild with Lows 62-67.

SATURDAY: More Clouds than Sun with Scattered Showers/T’Showers. Warm with Highs 79-83. Winds S/W 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart