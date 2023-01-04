EVENING: Mainly Clear South with Clouds North of the Ohio River Clearing. Not too Cold with Temps Falling to Around 40. Sunset 4:44

OVERNIGHT: Becoming Partly Cloudy. Not too Cold with Lows 31-34. Sunrise 7:07

THURSDAY: Clouds Increasing from Northwest to Southeast. Windy with Highs 39-49 (Northwest to Southeast…45-47 in the Evansville Metro). Winds SW/W 15-25

THU NIGHT: Clearing. Lows 28-31.

FRIDAY: Sunshine with Increasing Clouds Later in the Afternoon. Highs 42-47. Winds W/S 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart