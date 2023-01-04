EVENING:  Mainly Clear South with Clouds North of the Ohio River Clearing.  Not too Cold with Temps Falling to Around 40.  Sunset 4:44

OVERNIGHT:  Becoming Partly Cloudy.  Not too Cold with Lows 31-34.  Sunrise 7:07

THURSDAY:  Clouds Increasing from Northwest to Southeast.  Windy with Highs 39-49 (Northwest to Southeast…45-47 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds SW/W 15-25

THU NIGHT:  Clearing.  Lows 28-31.

FRIDAY:  Sunshine with Increasing Clouds Later in the Afternoon.  Highs 42-47.  Winds W/S 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart