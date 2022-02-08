EVENING:  Becoming Partly Cloudy.  Not too Chilly with Temps Falling into the 30s.  Sunset 5:21
OVERNIGHT:  Partly Cloudy.  Not too Cold with Lows 31-39 (Northwest to Southeast…34-38 in the Evansville Metro…Sunrise 6:47).
WEDNESDAY:  Clouds Increasing.  Highs 46-53 (North to South…50-51 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds SW/W 5-15
WED NIGHT:  Variable Clouds.  Lows 27-34 (North to South…30-31 in the Evansville Metro).
THURSDAY:  Clearing.  Breezy with Highs 40-49 (North to South…44-45 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds W 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart