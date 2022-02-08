EVENING: Becoming Partly Cloudy. Not too Chilly with Temps Falling into the 30s. Sunset 5:21

OVERNIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Not too Cold with Lows 31-39 (Northwest to Southeast…34-38 in the Evansville Metro…Sunrise 6:47).

WEDNESDAY: Clouds Increasing. Highs 46-53 (North to South…50-51 in the Evansville Metro). Winds SW/W 5-15

WED NIGHT: Variable Clouds. Lows 27-34 (North to South…30-31 in the Evansville Metro).

THURSDAY: Clearing. Breezy with Highs 40-49 (North to South…44-45 in the Evansville Metro). Winds W 10-20

