EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- The COVID-19 pandemic has put an incredible strain on people across the country trying to make ends meet and avoid evictions. In Indiana, that problem has been compounded after the Hoosier State's eviction moratorium ended last year.

Months after the eviction moratorium ended, however, the Indiana Supreme Court launched Hoosier Housing Help- an initiative designed to connect tenants and landlords with resources to avoid evictions. Evansville City Councilman and Aurora Executive Director Zac Heronemus (D-3rd Ward) calls the program "a start."