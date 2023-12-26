EVENING:  Partly Cloudy.  Temps Falling into the 30s.  Sunset 4:37

OVERNIGHT:  Partly Cloudy.  Lows 29-31.  Sunrise 7:05

WEDNESDAY:  Clouds Increasing with a Few Showers Moving in from the West After Noon Mainly West of US 41.  Not too Chilly with Highs 46-51.  Winds E 5-10

WED NIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Rain Increasing from West to East, Mixing with Snow towards Daybreak.  Lows 29-35 (Southwest to Northeast…31-33 in the Evansville Metro).

THURSDAY:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Rain/Snow (Dusting Possible Mainly on the Grass in the Morning).  Highs 40-44.  Winds W 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart