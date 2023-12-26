EVENING: Partly Cloudy. Temps Falling into the 30s. Sunset 4:37

OVERNIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lows 29-31. Sunrise 7:05

WEDNESDAY: Clouds Increasing with a Few Showers Moving in from the West After Noon Mainly West of US 41. Not too Chilly with Highs 46-51. Winds E 5-10

WED NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Rain Increasing from West to East, Mixing with Snow towards Daybreak. Lows 29-35 (Southwest to Northeast…31-33 in the Evansville Metro).

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Rain/Snow (Dusting Possible Mainly on the Grass in the Morning). Highs 40-44. Winds W 5-15

