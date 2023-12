SATURDAY NIGHT: Spotty showers early, then partial clearing overnight. Warm with lows in the upper 40s to around 50.

CHRISTMAS EVE: A mix of sun and clouds. Very warm with highs in the mid 60s. South-southeast winds 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds as rain becomes likely overnight. Warm with lows in the low 50s.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Cloudy with rain likely, especially early in the day. Highs in the upper 50s to around 60. Breezy with southeast winds 10-15 mph.