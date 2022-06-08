EVENING:  Few Showers/T’Showers Southeast of Evansville Ending Early, then Clearing.  Temps Falling thru the 70s.  Sunset 8:11
OVERNIGHT:  Mainly Clear.  Lows 55-61 (Northeast to Southwest…Around 60 in the Evansville Metro).  Sunrise 5:27
THURSDAY:  Sunshine with Some Clouds After Noon.  Pleasant with Highs 76-81.  Winds NW 5-15
THU NIGHT:  Clouds Increasing.  Lows 59-63.
FRIDAY:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers Developing (Thunder Possible).  Pleasant with Highs 71-79 (Northeast to Southwest…78-79 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds V 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart