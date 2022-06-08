EVENING: Few Showers/T’Showers Southeast of Evansville Ending Early, then Clearing. Temps Falling thru the 70s. Sunset 8:11

OVERNIGHT: Mainly Clear. Lows 55-61 (Northeast to Southwest…Around 60 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 5:27

THURSDAY: Sunshine with Some Clouds After Noon. Pleasant with Highs 76-81. Winds NW 5-15

THU NIGHT: Clouds Increasing. Lows 59-63.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers Developing (Thunder Possible). Pleasant with Highs 71-79 (Northeast to Southwest…78-79 in the Evansville Metro). Winds V 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart