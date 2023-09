EVENING: Partly Cloudy with a Few Showers/T’Showers until 9:00 (Best Chance South & East of Evansville). Temps Falling into the 70s. Sunset 7:12

OVERNIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lows 63-65. Sunrise 6:25

THURSDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds. Highs 77-85 (Northeast to Southeast…80-83 in the Evansville Metro). Winds W/N 5-15

THU NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lows 60-62.

FRIDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds. Pleasant Highs of 77-82. Winds N 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart