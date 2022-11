EVENING: Clouds Increasing with a Few Flurries Late. Breezy & Very Cold with Near Steady Temps of 29-34. Sunset 4:37

OVERNIGHT: Some Clearing with a Few Flurries Ending. Breezy & Very Cold with Lows 21-26. Sunrise 6:34

FRIDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds. Windy & Cold with Highs 34-39. Winds W 15-25

FRI NIGHT: Clearing. Frigid with Lows 16-20.

SATURDAY: Sunshine with Some Clouds Late. Windy & Chilly with Highs 38-43. Winds SW/NW 15-25

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart