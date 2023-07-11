EVENING: Clear. Temp Falling into the 70s. Sunset 8:14

OVERNIGHT: Mainly Clear. Lows 64-67. Sunrise 5:37

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Breezy & Hot with Highs 89-97 (East to West…93-94 in the Evansville Metro). Winds S 10-20

WED NIGHT: Variable Clouds with a Few Storms Possible (Possibly Severe – Best Chance North of I-64). Warm Lows of 69-74.

THURSDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds with Scattered Showers & Storms (Possibly Severe – Best Chance Later in the Afternoon). Breezy, Hot, & Very Humid with Highs 86-96 (North to Southwest…91-93 in the Evansville Metro). Winds SW/NW 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart