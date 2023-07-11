EVENING:  Clear.  Temp Falling into the 70s.  Sunset 8:14

OVERNIGHT:  Mainly Clear.  Lows 64-67.  Sunrise 5:37

WEDNESDAY:  Partly Cloudy.  Breezy & Hot with Highs 89-97 (East to West…93-94 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds S 10-20

WED NIGHT:  Variable Clouds with a Few Storms Possible (Possibly Severe – Best Chance North of I-64).  Warm Lows of 69-74.

THURSDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds with Scattered Showers & Storms (Possibly Severe – Best Chance Later in the Afternoon).  Breezy, Hot, & Very Humid with Highs 86-96 (North to Southwest…91-93 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds SW/NW 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart