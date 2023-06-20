EVENING:  Variable Clouds with Scattered Showers/T’Showers (Mainly South & East of Evansville) Ending.  Temps Falling into the 70s.  Sunset 8:16

OVERNIGHT:  Partly Cloudy.  Lows 65-67.  Sunrise 5:28

WEDNESDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds with a Few Showers/T’Showers Developing (Best Chance South & East of Evansville).  Windy with Highs 79-87 (Southeast to Northwest…80-83 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds ENE 15-25

WED NIGHT:  Variable Clouds with a Few Showers/T’Showers Ending.  Lows 62-66.

THURSDAY:  Clouds Increasing with a Few Showers Developing (Best Chance South & East of Evansville).  Mild with Highs 72-83 (Southeast to Northwest…77-80 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds NE 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart