EVENING: Variable Clouds with Scattered Showers/T’Showers (Mainly South & East of Evansville) Ending. Temps Falling into the 70s. Sunset 8:16

OVERNIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lows 65-67. Sunrise 5:28

WEDNESDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds with a Few Showers/T’Showers Developing (Best Chance South & East of Evansville). Windy with Highs 79-87 (Southeast to Northwest…80-83 in the Evansville Metro). Winds ENE 15-25

WED NIGHT: Variable Clouds with a Few Showers/T’Showers Ending. Lows 62-66.

THURSDAY: Clouds Increasing with a Few Showers Developing (Best Chance South & East of Evansville). Mild with Highs 72-83 (Southeast to Northwest…77-80 in the Evansville Metro). Winds NE 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart