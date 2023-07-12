EVENING:  Partly Cloudy.  Warm with Temps Falling thru the 80s.  Sunset 8:14

OVERNIGHT:  Variable Clouds with a Few Storms Possible (Severe Storm Possible – Best Chance North-Northwest of Evansville).  Warm with Lows 72-75.  Sunrise 5:38

THURSDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds with Scattered Showers/Storms Developing After Noon (More Numerous South & East of Evansville – Isolated Severe Storm Possible).  Hot & Very Humid with Highs 88-93.  Winds SW/W 5-15

THU NIGHT:  Partly Cloudy.  Warm with Lows 68-71.

FRIDAY:  Partly Cloudy with Spotty Showers/T’Showers Developing After Noon (Best Chance Late Southwest of Evansville).  Hot & Humid with Highs 88-95 (South to Northwest…91-93 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds ESE 5-10

