EVENING: Partly Cloudy. Warm with Temps Falling thru the 80s. Sunset 8:14

OVERNIGHT: Variable Clouds with a Few Storms Possible (Severe Storm Possible – Best Chance North-Northwest of Evansville). Warm with Lows 72-75. Sunrise 5:38

THURSDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds with Scattered Showers/Storms Developing After Noon (More Numerous South & East of Evansville – Isolated Severe Storm Possible). Hot & Very Humid with Highs 88-93. Winds SW/W 5-15

THU NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Warm with Lows 68-71.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy with Spotty Showers/T’Showers Developing After Noon (Best Chance Late Southwest of Evansville). Hot & Humid with Highs 88-95 (South to Northwest…91-93 in the Evansville Metro). Winds ESE 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart