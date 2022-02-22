EVENING: Mostly Cloudy. Windy with a Few Showers Early Southeast of Evansville. Temps Falling into/thru the 40s. Sunset 5:36

OVERNIGHT: Some Clearing. Winds Diminishing with Lows 22-28 (Northwest to Southeast…Around 26 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 6:30

WEDNESDAY: Clouds Increasing. Cold with Highs 35-42 (Northwest to Southeast…Around 39 in the Evansville Metro). Winds NNW 5-15

WED NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Rain/Freezing Rain/Sleet Developing (Mainly Ice Northwest/Mainly Rain Southeast). Lows 27-31.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with Scattered Rain/Freezing Rain/Sleet Changing to Heavier Rain Across Most of Northwest Kentucky/Southwest Indiana, but Mainly Freezing Rain/Sleet Northwest of Evansville. Cold with Highs 37-49 (Northwest to Southeast…39-41 in the Evansville Metro). Winds NE 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart