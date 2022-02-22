EVENING:  Mostly Cloudy.  Windy with a Few Showers Early Southeast of Evansville.  Temps Falling into/thru the 40s.  Sunset 5:36
OVERNIGHT:  Some Clearing.  Winds Diminishing with Lows 22-28 (Northwest to Southeast…Around 26 in the Evansville Metro).  Sunrise 6:30
WEDNESDAY:  Clouds Increasing.  Cold with Highs 35-42 (Northwest to Southeast…Around 39 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds NNW 5-15
WED NIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Rain/Freezing Rain/Sleet Developing (Mainly Ice Northwest/Mainly Rain Southeast).  Lows 27-31.
THURSDAY:  Cloudy with Scattered Rain/Freezing Rain/Sleet Changing to Heavier Rain Across Most of Northwest Kentucky/Southwest Indiana, but Mainly Freezing Rain/Sleet Northwest of Evansville.  Cold with Highs 37-49 (Northwest to Southeast…39-41 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds NE 5-15 

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart