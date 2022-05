EVENING: Clearing. Very Warm with Temps Falling into the 70s. Sunset 7:50

OVERNIGHT: Mainly Clear. Mild with Lows 55-70 (East to West…64-68 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 5:42

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. Very Warm with Near Record Highs of 86-90 (Evansville Record: 90 – 1902). Winds NE/E 5-15

THU NIGHT: Mainly Clear. Mild with Lows 59-63.

FRIDAY: Sunshine with Some Clouds After Noon. Warm with Highs 80-84. Winds SE 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart