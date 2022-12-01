Wind ADVISORY Friday Noon to 9pm​​ for all of Southern Illinois & Most of Southwest Indiana (Except Dubois, Perry, & Spencer Counties)​​

EVENING: Mainly Clear. Cold with Temps Falling 34-29. Sunset 4:31

OVERNIGHT: Increasing Clouds. Temps Rising thru the 30s. Sunrise 6:48

FRIDAY: Clouds Thickening. Turning Very Windy with Highs 53-58. Winds S 20-30

FRI NIGHT: Scattered Showers Developing (Thunder Possible Southeast of Evansville), then Ending Overnight with Some Clearing by Daybreak. Windy & Not too Cold with Lows 29-49 (Northwest to Southeast…38-48 in the Evansville Metro).

SATURDAY: Clouds Giving Way to Sunshine. Chilly with Winds Diminishing and Highs 41-48 (Northwest to Southeast…44-45 in the Evansville Metro). Winds NW 15-25

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart