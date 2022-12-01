Wind ADVISORY Friday Noon to 9pm​​ for all of Southern Illinois & Most of Southwest Indiana (Except Dubois, Perry, & Spencer Counties)​
EVENING:  Mainly Clear.  Cold with Temps Falling 34-29.  Sunset 4:31
OVERNIGHT:  Increasing Clouds.  Temps Rising thru the 30s.  Sunrise 6:48
FRIDAY:  Clouds Thickening.  Turning Very Windy with Highs 53-58.  Winds S 20-30
FRI NIGHT:  Scattered Showers Developing (Thunder Possible Southeast of Evansville), then Ending Overnight with Some Clearing by Daybreak.  Windy & Not too Cold with Lows 29-49 (Northwest to Southeast…38-48 in the Evansville Metro).
SATURDAY:  Clouds Giving Way to Sunshine.  Chilly with Winds Diminishing and Highs 41-48 (Northwest to Southeast…44-45 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds NW 15-25

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart