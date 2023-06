Air Quality ALERT for Smoke Particulates continues for Southwest Indiana thru Friday​​

EVENING: Mainly Clear. Cool with Temps Falling into the 60s. Sunset 8:11

OVERNIGHT: Mainly Clear. Chilly with Lows 50-54. Sunrise 5:27

FRIDAY: Hazy Sunshine. Highs 80-85. Winds N 5-10

FRI NIGHT: Mainly Clear. Cool with Lows 53-57.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. Highs 83-88. Winds S 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart