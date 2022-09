EVENING: Mainly Clear. Temps Falling into the 60s. Sunset 7:10

OVERNIGHT: Clear. Lows 58-61. Sunrise 6:26

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. Pleasant with Highs 83-85. Winds NE 5-10

THU NIGHT: Mainly Clear. Lows 59-62.

FRIDAY: Sunshine with Increasing Clouds from South to North along with a Few Showers Afternoon Across Western Kentucky. Highs 84-88. Winds NE/SE 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart