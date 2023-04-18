EVENING: Partly Cloudy. Temp Falling into & thru the 60s. Sunset 7:29
OVERNIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lows 48-53. Sunrise 6:09
WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Windy & Warm with Highs 79-81. Winds SSW 15-25
WED NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Breezy & Mild with Lows 56-61.
THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy with Clouds Increasing Late as Scattered Showers/Storms Move into Southeast Illinois After 5:00 pm. Very Windy & Warm with Highs 77-83 (Northwest to Southeast…79-81 in the Evansville Metro). Winds S 20-30.
Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart