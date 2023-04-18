EVENING:  Partly Cloudy.  Temp Falling into & thru the 60s.  Sunset 7:29

OVERNIGHT:  Partly Cloudy.  Lows 48-53.  Sunrise 6:09

WEDNESDAY:  Partly Cloudy.  Windy & Warm with Highs 79-81.  Winds SSW 15-25

WED NIGHT:  Partly Cloudy.  Breezy & Mild with Lows 56-61.

THURSDAY:  Partly Cloudy with Clouds Increasing Late as Scattered Showers/Storms Move into Southeast Illinois After 5:00 pm.  Very Windy & Warm with Highs 77-83 (Northwest to Southeast…79-81 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds S 20-30.

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart