EVENING:  Partly Cloudy.  Not too Chilly with Temps Falling into the 50s.  Sunset 6:57
OVERNIGHT:  Partly Cloudy.  Not too Cold with Lows 42-44.  Sunrise 7:00
WEDNESDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds (More Sun Northwest/More Clouds Southeast).  Mild with Highs 62-68 (South to North…63-66 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds E 5-10
WED NIGHT:  Clearing with Patchy Fog Developing Late.  Mild with Lows 45-49.
THURSDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds.  Warm with Highs 71-77 (East to West…71-73 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds S 5-10

