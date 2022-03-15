EVENING: Partly Cloudy. Not too Chilly with Temps Falling into the 50s. Sunset 6:57

OVERNIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Not too Cold with Lows 42-44. Sunrise 7:00

WEDNESDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds (More Sun Northwest/More Clouds Southeast). Mild with Highs 62-68 (South to North…63-66 in the Evansville Metro). Winds E 5-10

WED NIGHT: Clearing with Patchy Fog Developing Late. Mild with Lows 45-49.

THURSDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds. Warm with Highs 71-77 (East to West…71-73 in the Evansville Metro). Winds S 5-10

