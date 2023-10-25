OVERNIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Very Warm with Lows 57-61. Sunrise 7:09

THURSDAY: More Clouds than Sun. Windy & Very Warm with Highs 77-80. Winds S 15-25

THU NIGHT: Clouds Increasing with Scattered Showers Moving in Mainly After Midnight. Extremely Warm with Lows 62-66.

FRIDAY: Some Clearing with Scattered Showers/T’Showers (More Numerous Across Western Kentucky in the Morning). Windy & Very Warm with Highs 74-84 (East to West…79-80 in the Evansville Metro). Winds SSW 15-25

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart