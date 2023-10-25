OVERNIGHT:  Partly Cloudy.  Very Warm with Lows 57-61.  Sunrise 7:09

THURSDAY:  More Clouds than Sun.  Windy & Very Warm with Highs 77-80.  Winds S 15-25

THU NIGHT:  Clouds Increasing with Scattered Showers Moving in Mainly After Midnight.  Extremely Warm with Lows 62-66.

FRIDAY:  Some Clearing with Scattered Showers/T’Showers (More Numerous Across Western Kentucky in the Morning).  Windy & Very Warm with Highs 74-84 (East to West…79-80 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds SSW 15-25

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart