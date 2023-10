OVERNIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Warm with Lows 55-63 (Southeast to Northwest…58-59 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 7:08

WEDNESDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds. Windy & Very Warm with Highs 73-79 (Northwest to Southeast…78-79 in the Evansville Metro). Winds SSW 15-25

WED NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Warm with Lows 56-60.

THURSDAY: More Clouds than Sun. Windy & Very Warm with Highs 76-80. Winds S 15-25

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart