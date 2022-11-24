EVENING:  Cloudy with Scattered Light Rain.  Not too Cold with Near Steady Temps of 50-45.  Sunset 4:33
OVERNIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Light Rain Ending.  Mild with Lows 43-47.  Sunrise 6:41
FRIDAY:  Clearing.  Highs 54-60 (Northwest to Southeast…57-58 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds NW/N 5-15
FRI NIGHT:  Clear with Some Clouds Moving in towards Daybreak.  Lows 31-33.
SATURDAY:  Clouds Increasing.  Mild with Highs 58-64 (Northwest to Southeast…61-62 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds SE 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart