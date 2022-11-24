EVENING: Cloudy with Scattered Light Rain. Not too Cold with Near Steady Temps of 50-45. Sunset 4:33

OVERNIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Light Rain Ending. Mild with Lows 43-47. Sunrise 6:41

FRIDAY: Clearing. Highs 54-60 (Northwest to Southeast…57-58 in the Evansville Metro). Winds NW/N 5-15

FRI NIGHT: Clear with Some Clouds Moving in towards Daybreak. Lows 31-33.

SATURDAY: Clouds Increasing. Mild with Highs 58-64 (Northwest to Southeast…61-62 in the Evansville Metro). Winds SE 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart