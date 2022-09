EVENING: Partly Cloudy. Temps Falling into the 70s. Sunset 7:18 OVERNIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a Few Showers Moving In. Warm with Lows 70-72. Sunrise 6:22

SATURDAY: More Clouds than Sun with Showers/T’Showers. Humid with Highs 78-83. Winds NE 5-10

SAT NIGHT: Variable Clouds with Scattered Showers/T’Showers. Lows 67-71. SUNDAY: More Clouds than Sun with Showers/T’Showers. Humid with Highs 77-83 (81-83 in the Evansville Metro). Winds ENE 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart