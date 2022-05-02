EVENING: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers (Thunder Possible) Moving in from the West. Temps Falling into the 60s. Sunset 7:42

OVERNIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Showers/T’Showers Increasing, then Diminishing towards Daybreak. Breezy & Warm with Lows 62-65 with Temps Rising towards Daybreak. Sunrise 5:52

TUESDAY: Some Clearing with Scattered Showers/Storms (Isolated Severe Storm Possible across the Southeast Half of the Tri-State After Noon). Very Windy with Highs 70-80 (North to South…75-78 in the Evansville Metro). Winds S/W 20-30

TUE NIGHT: Variable Clouds. Lows 48-53.

WEDNESDAY: More Clouds than Sun. Highs 65-74 (Northwest to Southeast…Around 70 in the Evansville Metro). Winds NW/NE 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart