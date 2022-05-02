EVENING:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers (Thunder Possible) Moving in from the West.  Temps Falling into the 60s.  Sunset 7:42
OVERNIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with Showers/T’Showers Increasing, then Diminishing towards Daybreak.  Breezy & Warm with Lows 62-65 with Temps Rising towards Daybreak.  Sunrise 5:52
TUESDAY:  Some Clearing with Scattered Showers/Storms (Isolated Severe Storm Possible across the Southeast Half of the Tri-State After Noon).  Very Windy with Highs 70-80 (North to South…75-78 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds S/W 20-30
TUE NIGHT:  Variable Clouds.  Lows 48-53.
WEDNESDAY:  More Clouds than Sun.  Highs 65-74 (Northwest to Southeast…Around 70 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds NW/NE 5-10

