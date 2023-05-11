EVENING: Variable Clouds with a Few Showers. Temps Falling thru the 70s. Sunset 7:50

OVERNIGHT: Variable Clouds with a Few Showers. Warm with Lows 64-66. Sunrise 5:43

FRIDAY: More Clouds than Sun with Scattered Showers/T’Showers. Highs 80-83. Winds S 5-15

FRI NIGHT: Variable Clouds with a Few Showers. Warm with Lows 64-69.

SATURDAY: More Clouds than Sun with Scattered Showers/Storms. Warm & Humid with Highs 82-89 (Northeast to West…85-86 in the Evansville Metro). Winds SW/NE 5-10

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart