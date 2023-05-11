EVENING:  Variable Clouds with a Few Showers.  Temps Falling thru the 70s.  Sunset 7:50

OVERNIGHT:  Variable Clouds with a Few Showers.  Warm with Lows 64-66.  Sunrise 5:43

FRIDAY:  More Clouds than Sun with Scattered Showers/T’Showers.  Highs 80-83.  Winds S 5-15

FRI NIGHT:  Variable Clouds with a Few Showers.  Warm with Lows 64-69.

SATURDAY:  More Clouds than Sun with Scattered Showers/Storms.  Warm & Humid with Highs 82-89 (Northeast to West…85-86 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds SW/NE 5-10

