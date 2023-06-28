Air Quality ALERT for Smoke Particulates for Southwest Indiana thru Thursday​

Heat ADVISORY 11am Thursday thru 8pm Friday​

EVENING:  Partly Cloudy.  Temps Falling into the 70s.  Sunset 8:17

OVERNIGHT:  Clouds Increasing with Scattered Storms (Possibly Severe) Moving in from the North-Northwest After 3:00.  Warm with Lows 68-71.  Sunrise 5:30

THURSDAY:  Scattered Showers/Storms (Possibly Severe) Diminishing during the Morning and Giving Way to Some Sun After Noon.  Turning Breezy, Very Hot, & Very Humid with Highs 94-104 (East to West…97-98 in the Evansville Metro…Heat Index 100-110).  Winds SSE 10-20

THU NIGHT:  Partly Cloudy with a Few Storms Possible Mainly Late.  Warm with Lows 73-77.

FRIDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds with a Few Storms (Possibly Severe – Best Chance North-Northeast of Evansville) Mainly during the Morning.  Extremely Hot & Humid with Highs 98-106 (East to Southwest…100-103 in the Evansville Metro…Heat Index 105-110).  Winds V 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart