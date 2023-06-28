Air Quality ALERT for Smoke Particulates for Southwest Indiana thru Thursday​​

Heat ADVISORY 11am Thursday thru 8pm Friday​​

EVENING: Partly Cloudy. Temps Falling into the 70s. Sunset 8:17

OVERNIGHT: Clouds Increasing with Scattered Storms (Possibly Severe) Moving in from the North-Northwest After 3:00. Warm with Lows 68-71. Sunrise 5:30

THURSDAY: Scattered Showers/Storms (Possibly Severe) Diminishing during the Morning and Giving Way to Some Sun After Noon. Turning Breezy, Very Hot, & Very Humid with Highs 94-104 (East to West…97-98 in the Evansville Metro…Heat Index 100-110). Winds SSE 10-20

THU NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a Few Storms Possible Mainly Late. Warm with Lows 73-77.

FRIDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds with a Few Storms (Possibly Severe – Best Chance North-Northeast of Evansville) Mainly during the Morning. Extremely Hot & Humid with Highs 98-106 (East to Southwest…100-103 in the Evansville Metro…Heat Index 105-110). Winds V 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart