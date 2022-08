SUNDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with afternoon showers and storms possible. Otherwise, quiet, hot and very humid. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. SW winds 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, warm and muggy. Lows 70-75.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, with a few afternoon thundershowers possible. Very humid with highs 90-95.

MONDAY NIGHT: A few showers possible, but most will remain dry. Warm and muggy. Lows in the lower 70s.