EVENING: Partly Cloudy. Temps Falling into the 60s. Sunset 7:47

OVERNIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Cool with Lows 57-59. Sunrise 6:03

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Pleasant with Highs 81-86. Winds NE/S 5-10

SAT NIGHT: Clouds Increasing with a Few Showers/T’Showers towards Daybreak (Best Chance North & East of Evansville). Lows 64-68.

SUNDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds with a Few Showers/T’Showers Mainly Early & then again Late in the Afternoon. Breezy with Highs 83-89 (Northeast to Southwest…86-88 in the Evansville Metro). Winds S/NW 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart