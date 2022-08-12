EVENING:  Partly Cloudy.  Temps Falling into the 60s.  Sunset 7:47
OVERNIGHT:  Partly Cloudy.  Cool with Lows 57-59.  Sunrise 6:03
SATURDAY:  Partly Cloudy.  Pleasant with Highs 81-86.  Winds NE/S 5-10
SAT NIGHT:  Clouds Increasing with a Few Showers/T’Showers towards Daybreak (Best Chance North & East of Evansville).  Lows 64-68.
SUNDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds with a Few Showers/T’Showers Mainly Early & then again Late in the Afternoon.  Breezy with Highs 83-89 (Northeast to Southwest…86-88 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds S/NW 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart