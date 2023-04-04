Wind ADVISORY 4am to 4pm Wednesday​​

EVENING: Clouds Increasing. Windy & Very Warm with Temps Falling into the 70s. Sunset 7:16

OVERNIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a Few Storms Possible (Possibly Severe – Mainly West of US 41 Late). Turning Very Windy with Very Warm Lows of 66-68. Sunrise 6:30

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/Storms (Possibly Severe) Developing, Increasing After Noon, then Diminishing from Northwest to Southeast. Very Windy & Warm with Highs 70-77 (Northwest to Southeast…76-77 in the Evansville Metro). Winds S/W 20-30 (Gusts to 40)

WED NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/T’Showers Mainly Across Western Kentucky Diminishing. Winds Diminishing with Lows 42-49 (Northwest to Southeast…45-47 in the Evansville Metro).

THURSDAY: Clouds with Some Sun (More Sun Northwest/More Clouds Southeast). Highs 58-62. Winds N 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart