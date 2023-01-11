EVENING:  Clouds Thickening. Very Warm with Temps in the 50s.  Sunset 4:50

OVERNIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with Showers/Storms (Isolated Severe Storm Possible South of I-64) Moving in After 2:00.  Very Warm with Lows 48-52.  Sunrise 7:06

THURSDAY:  Mostly Cloudy with Storms Ending Early but Scattered Showers Continue thru the Afternoon.  Windy & Turning Colder with Morning Highs of 49-70 (Northwest to Southeast…54-63 in the Evansville Metro), then Temps Falling into/thru the 40s.  Winds SE/NW 15-25

THU NIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy.  Breezy with Lows 28-33.

FRIDAY:  Mostly Cloudy with a Few Flurries (Best Chance East of US 41).  Breezy with Highs 37-39.  Winds NW 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart