EVENING: Clouds Thickening. Very Warm with Temps in the 50s. Sunset 4:50

OVERNIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Showers/Storms (Isolated Severe Storm Possible South of I-64) Moving in After 2:00. Very Warm with Lows 48-52. Sunrise 7:06

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Storms Ending Early but Scattered Showers Continue thru the Afternoon. Windy & Turning Colder with Morning Highs of 49-70 (Northwest to Southeast…54-63 in the Evansville Metro), then Temps Falling into/thru the 40s. Winds SE/NW 15-25

THU NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Breezy with Lows 28-33.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with a Few Flurries (Best Chance East of US 41). Breezy with Highs 37-39. Winds NW 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart