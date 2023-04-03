EVENING:  Clear to Partly Cloudy.  Mild with Temps Falling thru the 60s.  Sunset 7:15

OVERNIGHT:  Variable Clouds with Spotty Showers/T’Showers Developing towards Daybreak.  Warm with Lows 56-61, but Temps Rising towards Daybreak.  Sunrise 6:31

TUESDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds with Spotty Showers/T’Showers Ending Early.  Windy & Very Warm with Highs 77-83 (East to Southwest…Around 82 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds S 15-25

TUE NIGHT:  Clouds Increasing with a Few Storms Possible (Possibly Severe) After Midnight.  Very Windy & Very Warm with Lows 65-68.

WEDNESDAY:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/Storms (Possibly Severe) Increasing from West to East, then Ending Later in the Afternoon.  Very Windy & Mild with Highs 72-79 (Northeast to Southeast…Around 74 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds S/SW 20-30

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart