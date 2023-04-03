EVENING: Clear to Partly Cloudy. Mild with Temps Falling thru the 60s. Sunset 7:15

OVERNIGHT: Variable Clouds with Spotty Showers/T’Showers Developing towards Daybreak. Warm with Lows 56-61, but Temps Rising towards Daybreak. Sunrise 6:31

TUESDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds with Spotty Showers/T’Showers Ending Early. Windy & Very Warm with Highs 77-83 (East to Southwest…Around 82 in the Evansville Metro). Winds S 15-25

TUE NIGHT: Clouds Increasing with a Few Storms Possible (Possibly Severe) After Midnight. Very Windy & Very Warm with Lows 65-68.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/Storms (Possibly Severe) Increasing from West to East, then Ending Later in the Afternoon. Very Windy & Mild with Highs 72-79 (Northeast to Southeast…Around 74 in the Evansville Metro). Winds S/SW 20-30

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart