by: Cody Bailey
Posted: Mar 3, 2023 / 07:16 AM CST
Updated: Mar 3, 2023 / 07:16 AM CST
TODAY: Showers and storms early. Some could be severe. Very windy with gusts up to 40-50 mph.
TONIGHT: Partial clearing, winds calming. Lows in the mid 30s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
