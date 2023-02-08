Wind ADVISORY Midnight to 3pm Thursday…Flood WATCH for Southeast Illinois until 6am Thursday​​

EVENING: Mostly Cloudy with Rain Diminishing from Southeast to Northwest. Breezy & Turning Warmer with Temps Rising into/thru the 50s. Sunset 5:21

OVERNIGHT: Variable Clouds with Showers (Isolated Storm with Damaging Winds Possible) Increasing then Ending by Daybreak. Very Windy & Very Warm with Lows 42-56 (West to East…47-52 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 6:47

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Strong Winds in the Morning Diminishing After Noon. Turning Colder with Morning Highs of 52-57, then Temps Falling into the 40s. Winds SW/W 20-30

THU NIGHT: Variable Clouds. Not too Cold with Lows 30-35.

FRIDAY: Clouds Increasing with Spotty Light Rain/Snow Developing After Noon. Highs 42-50 (Northwest to Southeast…45-47 in the Evansville Metro). Winds NNW 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart