Wind ADVISORY 9am to 8pm Wednesday​​

EVENING: Mostly Cloudy with a Few Showers Developing Late. Mild with Near Steady Temps in the Upper 40s/Lower 50s. Sunset 5:35

OVERNIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/Few T’Showers Mainly Along/North of I-64 & Diminishing by Daybreak. Warm with Temps Rising into the Upper 50s/Lower 60s. Sunrise 6:32

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Showers/Few Storms Moving in from the West Mainly After 2pm. Very Windy & Very Warm with Record Highs of 72-77 (Evansville Record: 72 – 2017). Winds SSW 20-30 (Gusts 40-45).

WED NIGHT: Scattered Showers/T’Showers Ending Early, then Some Clearing. Winds Diminishing & Extremely Warm with Lows 56-62 (Northeast to South…58-59 in the Evansville Metro).

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Very Windy & Very Warm with Mid-Day Highs of 61-76 (Northwest to Southeast…70-72 in the Evansville Metro). Winds SW/NW 15-25

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart