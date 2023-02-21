Wind ADVISORY 9am to 8pm Wednesday​

EVENING:  Mostly Cloudy with a Few Showers Developing Late.  Mild with Near Steady Temps in the Upper 40s/Lower 50s.  Sunset 5:35

OVERNIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers/Few T’Showers Mainly Along/North of I-64 & Diminishing by Daybreak.  Warm with Temps Rising into the Upper 50s/Lower 60s.  Sunrise 6:32

WEDNESDAY:  Mostly Cloudy with Showers/Few Storms Moving in from the West Mainly After 2pm.  Very Windy & Very Warm with Record Highs of 72-77 (Evansville Record: 72 – 2017).  Winds SSW 20-30 (Gusts 40-45).

WED NIGHT:  Scattered Showers/T’Showers Ending Early, then Some Clearing.  Winds Diminishing & Extremely Warm with Lows 56-62 (Northeast to South…58-59 in the Evansville Metro).

THURSDAY:  Partly Cloudy.  Very Windy & Very Warm with Mid-Day Highs of 61-76 (Northwest to Southeast…70-72 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds SW/NW 15-25

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart