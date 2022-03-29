Wind ADVISORY 7am to 7pm Wednesday​
EVENING:  Partly Cloudy.  Mild with Temps Rising thru the 50s (Falling to Around 60 Across Western Kentucky).  Sunset 7:10
OVERNIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy.  Warm with Temps Steady/Rising 55-60.  Sunrise 6:38
WEDNESDAY:  Mostly Cloudy (Some Morning Sun East of US 41) with Showers/Storms (Possibly Severe) Moving in from the West After 3pm.  Strong Winds (Gusting 40-50 mph) & Very Warm with Highs 75-79.  Winds S 25-35
WED NIGHT:  Showers/Storms Gradually Ending from West to East as Strong Winds Diminish, then Some Clearing towards Daybreak.  Lows 42-47.
THURSDAY:  Clouds Increasing with a Few Showers Developing.  Windy & Chilly with Highs 50-62 (Northwest to Southeast…54-57 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds SW/W 15-25

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart