Wind ADVISORY 7am to 7pm Wednesday​​

EVENING: Partly Cloudy. Mild with Temps Rising thru the 50s (Falling to Around 60 Across Western Kentucky). Sunset 7:10

OVERNIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Warm with Temps Steady/Rising 55-60. Sunrise 6:38

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy (Some Morning Sun East of US 41) with Showers/Storms (Possibly Severe) Moving in from the West After 3pm. Strong Winds (Gusting 40-50 mph) & Very Warm with Highs 75-79. Winds S 25-35

WED NIGHT: Showers/Storms Gradually Ending from West to East as Strong Winds Diminish, then Some Clearing towards Daybreak. Lows 42-47.

THURSDAY: Clouds Increasing with a Few Showers Developing. Windy & Chilly with Highs 50-62 (Northwest to Southeast…54-57 in the Evansville Metro). Winds SW/W 15-25

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart