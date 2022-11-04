Wind ADVISORY 4am to 1pm Saturday​​

EVENING: Clouds Increasing. Windy & Warm with Temps Falling into the 60s. Sunset 5:48

OVERNIGHT: Clouds Increasing with Showers/Few T’Showers Moving in from the West after 2am. Very Windy & Warm with Lows 56-63 (Northwest to Southeast…57-61 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 7:20

SATURDAY: Showers Diminishing and then Ending from West to East followed by Some Clearing Late. Warm with Strong Winds in the Morning (Gusts of 40-50 mph Possible) Diminishing After Noon. Highs 68-73. Winds S/SW 20-40

SAT NIGHT: Clearing. Not too Chilly with Lows 45-50.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny. Breezy & Very Warm with Highs 69-75 (North to Southeast…72-73 in the Evansville Metro). Winds S 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart