Wind ADVISORY 4am to 1pm Saturday​
EVENING:  Clouds Increasing.  Windy & Warm with Temps Falling into the 60s.  Sunset 5:48
OVERNIGHT:  Clouds Increasing with Showers/Few T’Showers Moving in from the West after 2am.  Very Windy & Warm with Lows 56-63 (Northwest to Southeast…57-61 in the Evansville Metro).  Sunrise 7:20
SATURDAY:  Showers Diminishing and then Ending from West to East followed by Some Clearing Late.  Warm with Strong Winds in the Morning (Gusts of 40-50 mph Possible) Diminishing After Noon.  Highs 68-73.  Winds S/SW 20-40
SAT NIGHT:  Clearing.  Not too Chilly with Lows 45-50.
SUNDAY:  Mostly Sunny.  Breezy & Very Warm with Highs 69-75 (North to Southeast…72-73 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds S 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart