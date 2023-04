TONIGHT: Few clouds, otherwise mostly clear and warm. Lows around 60.

THURSDAY: Mostly clear during the day. Warm and windy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Southwest winds 15-20 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Becoming mostly cloudy with showers and storms increasing after midnight. Temps falling into the mid 50s.

FRIDAY: Cloudy with rain showers likely. Much cooler with highs in the lower to middle 60s.