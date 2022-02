SUNDAY: Sunny skies and much warmer. Highs 55-60. Gusty south winds 10-20 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Staying clear and warm. Lows around 40.

MONDAY: Early sun ahead of increasing afternoon clouds. Scattered showers possible around sunset. Highs in the low 60s. South winds 10-15 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Rain likely, heavy at times. Very warm, lows 50-55.